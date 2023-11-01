Politics

Ken Buck Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Republican Colorado Rep. Ken Buck announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection for U.S. House.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
Republican Colorado Rep. Ken Buck announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection for U.S. House, he confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Buck first broke the news to NBC’s Andrea Mitchell. The Caller contacted Buck after the news broke, to which he said the news was “correct.”

“Earlier today I announced that I won’t be seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. To my friends in Colorado, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve our nation.,” Buck said in a statement.

“Being your representative in Washington DC has been the highest honor of my life.,” Buck added.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) speaks to reporters outside the House Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House is expected to vote on The Fiscal Responsibility Act, legislation negotiated between the White House and House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoid a federal default. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Buck was elected on November 4, 2014 and is currently serving his fifth term in the House.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.) 