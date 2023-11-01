‘They Just Killed My Baby’: Mother Mourns Unborn Child After CVS Pharmacy Accidentally Gave Her An Abortifacient

A Las Vegas woman lost her unborn child after CVS Pharmacy accidentally gave her an abortifacient during her in-vitro fertilization pregnancy, 8 News Now reported.

Timika Thomas, who had struggled to conceive, was sent home with a prescription for a hormone that would “trick” her body into thinking she was pregnant, the outlet reported. Thomas then started cramping beyond what she anticipated during the IVF process.

"It was extreme. It was painful," she said, per 8 News Now.

Pharmacists had given Thomas the wrong medication, an abortifacient that ended her pregnancy, according to the outlet.

“They just killed my baby,” she told herself, per 8 News Now.

One of the alleged mistakes made by the technicians, the mother said, is they allegedly did not offer her counsel when she went to pick up the medication, 8 News Now reported.

“It would have been caught because then they would have had to have the medicine in their hand,” Thomas said, per the outlet. “And they would have said, ‘Oh, this is Misoprostol or Cytotec. Have you taken this before?’ And I would have said ‘no.’”

“We’ve apologized to our patient for the prescription incident that occurred in 2019 and have cooperated with the Nevada Board of Pharmacy in this matter,” CVS told 8 News Now. “The health and well-being of our patients is our number one priority and we have comprehensive policies and procedures in place to support prescription safety. Prescription errors are very rare, but if one does occur, we take steps to learn from it in order to continuously improve quality and patient safety.”

The pharmacist’s licenses have been temporarily suspended, but they could be reinstated if they pay some fines and undergo further education, the outlet noted. The pharmacy board has reportedly fined CVS $10,000.