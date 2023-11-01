New Poll Shows RFK Jr. Winning Huge Chunk Of Voters Against Trump, Biden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent candidacy received a huge level of support against President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in a Wednesday poll.

Kennedy garnered 22% in a three-way matchup, with Biden and Trump receiving 39% and 36% support respectively among registered voters nationwide, according to a Quinnipiac University survey. The third-party candidate also received the largest share of independent voters with 36% support, followed by Trump with 31% and Biden with 30%.

“With minority and younger voters seeming intrigued, Kennedy, for now, enjoys the kind of demographic support his charismatic father and uncles generated decades ago,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

Kennedy is leading both Biden and Trump among youth voters, according to the survey. The independent received 38% support from those aged 18 to 34, followed by Biden with 32% and Trump with 27%. (RELATED: An Independent RFK Jr. Candidacy Could Upend The Presidential Race: POLL)

The poll also found that Kennedy’s candidacy helps Biden more than it does Trump in the general election. For a head-to-head matchup, Biden is beating Trump 47% to 46%, but his margin of victory grows to 3 points when Kennedy is added to the mix, according to the survey.

Another survey, released on Oct. 5 and conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, found Kennedy receiving 14% support for a three-way matchup, but that his independent candidacy helped Trump more than Biden. The two were tied at 35% for a head-to-head matchup, but Trump beat Biden by 2 points with Kennedy included in the race.

For a four-way race, the Quinnipiac University poll found Biden and Trump received 36% and 35% support, respectively, followed by Kennedy with 19% and progressive candidate Cornel West with 6%. Kennedy still led among independent voters, with West receiving 8%.

Kennedy announced on Oct. 9 that he would be leaving the Democratic Party, insisting the country must declare independence from both major political parties, corporations, “Big Pharma,” “Big Tech” and more entities during a speech in New Hampshire.

Prior to his campaign switch, Kennedy was polling at around 14% compared to Biden’s 60% and self-help author Marianne Williamson’s 4% in the Democratic primary, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

The Quinnipiac University survey polled 1,610 registered voters across the country from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4%.

The Kennedy, Biden and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

