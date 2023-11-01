Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Over AI Video That Allegedly Stole Her Image For Ad

Actress Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against an artificial intelligence (AI) app, alleging an unauthorized use of her name and likeness in an online advertisement, Variety reported Tuesday.

The actress took a legal action against the Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar app created by Convert Software, Johansson’s attorney Kevin Yorn confirmed to Variety.

“We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have,” Yorn told the outlet.

The 22-second ad, which initially surfaced online on Saturday and has since been removed, begins with an behind-the-scenes clip of Johansson from Marvel’s “Black Widow.” The actress says, “What’s up guys? It’s Scarlett and I want you to come with me.” The ad then transitions into AI-generated images resembling her, accompanied by a simulated Johansson voice reading a promotion for the app, according to Variety.

The advertisement featured a disclaimer in fine print that read, “Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Author, Other Prominent Novelists Sue Over AI Copyright Infringement)

The app, which remained available for download as of Tuesday, has a rating of 2.9 stars on Google Play and 3.7 stars on the App Store.

The unauthorized use of celebrities’ “name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness” without consent for commercial purposes is a legal issue that various states, including California, strictly regulate, allowing individuals to file claims against such misuse, per Variety.