‘They Don’t Know’: Former Trump Official Rips Biden Admin Over ‘Sheer Volume’ Of Illegal Immigrants Crossing Border

Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf ripped the Biden administration Wednesday over the “sheer volume” of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S. border.

Over 2.04 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas admitted over 600,000 people evaded CBP in fiscal year 2023, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘Grounds For Impeachment’: Fox Business Panel Reacts To DCNF Exclusive On Hamas, Hezbollah And Border)

WATCH:



“We live in a more uncertain world because of what’s going on overseas and then on top of that, you have a very unsecure border where you see individuals, and you see special interest aliens apprehended from places like Iran and Lebanon and other countries of concern and those of course are the ones that we are picking up,” Wolf told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts. “You’ve got millions of got-aways across the border, so you don’t know who is really in this and you know the bad individuals out there, like Iran and others, are watching the news and they are saying look, if there’s an opportunity to get in the United States, the southern border is our avenue to do that.”

During testimony in front of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Mayorkas did not provide figures for how many illegal immigrants were released by the Biden administration.

Mayorkas also declined to provide a number on the number of illegal immigrants who were tied to Iranian-supported terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, although CBP data revealed at least 172 illegal immigrants on the terrorist watch list were encountered by the Border Patrol.

“When you have the sheer volume of numbers across the border, as the numbers increase, the number of public safety threats, national security threats, known or suspected terror, special interest aliens, the list goes on and on, increases as well, as well as the got-aways, and so the probability of individuals coming across the border that are here to do things to the United States and to Americans specifically, that threat increases as well,” Wolf said. “And so for the White House to say well, I’m not going to engage in that, what they are telling the American people is they don’t know, which is a problem.”

“Not only do they not know, but they have not put measures in place to protect Americans from this flow of individuals coming across the border and it continues to increase month after month,” Wolf continued.

