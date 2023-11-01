Wisconsin Gov Sues After Lawmakers Block University Pay Raises Over DEI Policies

The Democratic governor of Wisconsin announced he is suing the Republican-controlled legislature, alleging they are violating the state’s constitution, according to a statement.

The Republican legislature of Wisconsin withheld pay raises Oct. 17 for employees of the University of Wisconsin System (UW) over its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) funding, estimated at $32 million. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers alleged on X, formerly Twitter, that legislative Republicans are “obstructing basic government functions” by blocking the pay raises. (RELATED: Elite Universities That Defended Free Speech For Hamas Supporters Have Long Record Of Canceling Conservatives)

“Republican legislators are unconstitutionally obstructing basic functions of government—actions that have not only aimed to prevent state government from efficiently and effectively serving the people of our state but are now actively harming tens of thousands of Wisconsinites every day across our state,” Evers wrote in a statement.

BREAKING: I’m suing Legislative Republicans for violating the Wisconsin Constitution and unconstitutionally obstructing basic government functions, including blocking already-approved pay raises for about 35,000 UW System employees. pic.twitter.com/fjfrnEU4L1 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) October 31, 2023

“I’m a born-and-raised Wisconsinite, and what I know for certain is that Wisconsinites expect elected officials to govern, they expect us to get things done, and they expect their government to work and work for them—and certainly not against them,” Evers continued.

Wisconsin Republicans voted to cut the UW System’s budget by $32 million in June, which is the estimated amount the UW system spends on DEI over a 2-year period. They said the university can earn the funding back if they focus on workforce development programs instead of DEI initiatives.

“Today’s lawsuit by Governor Evers and Attorney General Kaul is an attempt to eliminate the 4% raises given to all state employees by the legislature,” Republican Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos said, according to Wisconsin Radio Network. “In a time of unprecedented inflation brought on by reckless Democrat spending, we think it is abhorrent that the Governor would try and take away lawfully approved money for hardworking state employees.”

Evers did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

