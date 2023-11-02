911 Call Reveals Tense Moments After Botched Abortion Sends Bleeding Woman To Hospital

A staff member at an abortion clinic in Kettering, Ohio, called 911 on Oct. 25 after a botched abortion procedure left a woman bleeding profusely.

“It was a difficult procedure,” the staff member says when the 911 operator asks what happened.

The staff member then repeats the response when the operator asks, “What exactly happened?” (RELATED: Swing State Dems Launch Bid To Enshrine Abortion In State Constitution)

“Ok do you have any more information so I can update our crew that’s responding?” the operator presses.

“So it’s basically bleeding from a difficult procedure,” the clinic worker says, specifying that the patient, who ended up in the hospital, was bleeding from her cervix.

“There was a complicated procedure. They said bleeding.” Just last week at an abortion clinic in Dayton, a women suffered from bleeding due to complications in an abortion. Issue 1 would eviscerate key health and safety standards putting countless more women at risk. pic.twitter.com/YXyiOjsZsU — Protect Women Ohio (@ProtectWomenOH) November 1, 2023

Ohioans are preparing to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would outlaw restrictions on abortion before “fetal viability,” and allow abortion up to birth if the pregnancy is deemed dangerous to the health of the mother. Opponents of the proposal have argued that the amendment would strike down parental consent laws surrounding abortion, placing young women at risk of undergoing dangerous procedures without their parents’ knowledge.

In August, Ohio voters rejected an attempt to raise the threshold for amending the state constitution. The measure would have raised the threshold from 50 percent to 60 percent, making it harder for pro-abortion activists to rally the support necessary to enshrine abortion in the state’s constitution.

“Issue 1 will also increase the number of ‘self abortions’ by women at home, without the presence of any medical personnel, which can only result in even more 911 calls from frantic women from their homes,” Dayton Right to Life said in a press release.