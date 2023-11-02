‘We Had A Cease-Fire’: Former Israeli Ambassador Blasts Biden Admin Push For Pauses In Gaza

A former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations blasted the Biden administration on Thursday for seeking humanitarian pauses in Israel’s offensive against Hamas.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he supported a “pause” to “give time to get the prisoners out” after a heckler calling for a cease-fire in Gaza interrupted his fundraising speech in Minnesota. Israel has been carrying out military operations against Hamas after the radical Islamic terrorist group launched the deadly Oct. 7 attack on multiple locations in southern Israel that killed about 1,400 people. (RELATED: ‘Keep Bombing Hamas’: GOP Reps Respond To Disruptive Pro-Palestinian Protest At Capitol Office Building)

“I don’t get it, why we’re talking about a cease-fire or pause,” Danny Danon, a member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “We had a cease-fire, Martha, until October 7, a cease-fire with Hamas, then they decided to attack us unprovokedly, to massacre our babies, to rape our girls and to kidnap more than 240 innocent Israelis. So we shouldn’t give them any prizes. No pauses, no cease-fire.”

WATCH:



“If they want to surrender, if they want to release our hostages, they can do it,” Danon continued. “If we pause now, we’re going to give them time to regroup, to plan more ambushes to our forces and to plan for the next attack.”

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and other left-wing members of the House of Representatives known as “The Squad” released statements calling for a ceasefire almost immediately after Israel began its response to the terrorist attacks.

“We expect our allies to stand with us and to understand that we cannot win the fight against evil if we’re going to pause every few days, if we’re going to give them fuel, if we’re going to actually give them the time and the energy to continue to fight against us,” Danon said. “We want to eliminate Hamas as soon as possible and to bring the hostages back home.”

