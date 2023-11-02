Who Would’ve Guessed It?! Fast Food Chains Are Raising Prices After Minimum Wage Hike

In California, McDonald’s and Chipotle workers saw raises in the mandatory minimum wage and those same businesses are hiking the prices of their menu items to pay for the government’s intervention in the free market, per the New York Post.

Let this story be a warning to all about the lie of raising the minimum wage!

Americans aren’t meant to raise a family and work at McDonald’s. These minimum wage hikes are inadvertently hurting poor people by raising the price of cheap, accessible food because Democrats want to give a raise to high school students working their first job.

This feels criminal. Guac already costs too much!

