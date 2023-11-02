Florida Roofing Company Offering Free AR-15, Turkey With Every Purchase

A roofing company in Florida is offering customers a complimentary AR-15 and a turkey with every purchase of a brand new roof, the company announced on Facebook.

Roof EZ, a company based in Cape Coral, Florida, announced the promotion on Facebook on Wednesday after an original post was taken down.

Facebook notified owner Justin Polly they believed he was selling guns, a violation of their policies, a claim Polly noted was “absolutely false.”

Polly told the Daily Caller he felt Facebook violated their first and second amendment rights.

Polly noted he got the idea from another roofing company in Alabama.

“I figured, ‘Hey, we’re in Florida. This is the most Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it,'” he said, according to WFLA. (RELATED: Federal Appeals Court Rules On California’s Assault Weapons Ban)

To receive the weapon, customers still have to undergo the same background check process they would for a normal firearm purchase in Florida.

“You got to get a background check. You can’t have any felonies,” Polly told NBC affiliate WBBH. “Once you pass your background check, you can go pick it up in three days.”

To facilitate the process, Roof EZ has enlisted the help of local arms dealer Shoot Center, which will be supplying the weapons, per WBBH.

If customers don’t want the weapon, “we’ll give them $500 off their roof,” Polly told WBBH.

Polly noted the promotion is already bringing in business.

“We’ve already got five to eight customers ready to go November 1st,” Polly told WBBH.