‘This Is No Time For Foot Fetishes’: DeSantis Laughs Off Rumors Surrounding His Height

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis addressed the rumors over his height during a Thursday appearance on “Eric Bolling: The Balance.”

Newsmax host Eric Bolling expressed frustration that DeSantis has faced a relentless barrage of scrutiny regarding his height. He dismissed the topic of whether DeSantis wears “heel extenders” in his boots as unimportant. Instead, Bolling argues that the public should be more focused on the “disaster” at the southern border, terrorism, and foreign policy.

WATCH — DeSantis questions whether Trump can “summon the balls” to show up and debate; laughs off Team Trump’s weird interest in men’s feet. “This is no time for foot fetishes. We’ve got serious problems as a country.” pic.twitter.com/KTI4tSHctr — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 3, 2023

“Look Eric, this is no time for foot fetishes. We’ve got serious problems as a country. We’ve got war in the Middle East. We’ve got terrorists coming across our own southern border. We have an American dream that’s out of reach for millions of Americans, because of the Biden-flation and the high energy prices. We’ve got schools that are indoctrinating kids, not educating kids. We’ve got cities that are being overrun by crime,” he said.

He added that others such as former President Donald Trump are trying to derail the conversation onto frivolous topics such as “footwear,” and that if Trump could “summon the balls” to show up to the next debate, he would wear a boot on his head.

DeSantis was grilled on the “PBD Podcast” this week over whether he wears lifts in his shoes to add inches to his height. In a clip which subsequently went viral, DeSantis denied the rumors. (RELATED: ‘How Tall Are You?’: Show Host Presses DeSantis On Whether He Wears ‘Hidden Heels’ To Make Himself Look Taller)

DeSantis has struggled to maintain his foothold in the Republican primary. Once considered to be a major threat to Trump, DeSantis has slid significantly in the polls since entering the race. Polls indicate that rival Republican candidate Nikki Haley has gained momentum with GOP voters as DeSantis has faltered.