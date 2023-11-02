HBO CEO Hilariously Admits To Using Burner Accounts To Troll Their TV Shows’ Critics On Social Media

This is absolutely hilarious.

Between 2020-2021, executives from the entertainment giant HBO apparently gave orders to their staff to issue responses to social media critics using “secret” accounts, according to allegations in a wrongful-termination lawsuit against the company that was filed by a former executive assistant, according to a report from Rolling Stone.

The outlet reported Thursday that HBO CEO Casey Bloys and senior vice president of drama programming Kathleen McCaffrey employed fake accounts to blast both reviews and criticism that was shot at the network.

Well, come to find out, those allegations are TRUE!

Bloys admitted Thursday in an apology, per OutKick:

“‘For those of you who know me, you know that I am a programming executive who is very, very passionate about the shows that we decide to do. And the people who do them and the people who work on them,’” Bloys said at the beginning of a presentation at the New York headquarters of HBO. (RELATED: Wild Brawl Pops Off At Advanced Screening For ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ — Which I Totally Need To See, By The Way)

“I want the shows to be great. I want people to love them. I want you all to love them. It’s very important to me what you all think of the shows. So when you think of that mindset, and then think of 2020 and 2021, I’m home, working from home and spending an unhealthy amount of scrolling through Twitter. And I come up with a very, very dumb idea to vent my frustration.”

HBO CEO admits to creating burner accounts to troll people who don’t like his shows. “Success often diminishes your self-confidence because you become immersed in the opinions of strangers.” Link: https://t.co/pMB16HKJME pic.twitter.com/ZTq6VT2S6U — OutKick (@Outkick) November 2, 2023

Straight comedy.