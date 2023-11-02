Editorial

HBO CEO Hilariously Admits To Using Burner Accounts To Troll Their TV Shows’ Critics On Social Media

Man walks past an advertising poster to promote the HBO American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones outside the International Game of Thrones exhibition in Stockholm on March 11, 2015. According to the television network HBO the fifth season of the fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones will start on April 12, 2015. (Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is absolutely hilarious.

Between 2020-2021, executives from the entertainment giant HBO apparently gave orders to their staff to issue responses to social media critics using “secret” accounts, according to allegations in a wrongful-termination lawsuit against the company that was filed by a former executive assistant, according to a report from Rolling Stone.

The outlet reported Thursday that HBO CEO Casey Bloys and senior vice president of drama programming Kathleen McCaffrey employed fake accounts to blast both reviews and criticism that was shot at the network.

Well, come to find out, those allegations are TRUE!

Bloys admitted Thursday in an apology, per OutKick:

“‘For those of you who know me, you know that I am a programming executive who is very, very passionate about the shows that we decide to do. And the people who do them and the people who work on them,’” Bloys said at the beginning of a presentation at the New York headquarters of HBO. (RELATED: Wild Brawl Pops Off At Advanced Screening For ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ — Which I Totally Need To See, By The Way)

“I want the shows to be great. I want people to love them. I want you all to love them. It’s very important to me what you all think of the shows. So when you think of that mindset, and then think of 2020 and 2021, I’m home, working from home and spending an unhealthy amount of scrolling through Twitter. And I come up with a very, very dumb idea to vent my frustration.”

Straight comedy.