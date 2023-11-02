‘I Long For Barack Obama’: Ted Cruz Rips Biden Judicial Nominee’s ‘Love Letters To Marxism,’ ‘Radical’ Views On Sex

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas accused a Biden administration judicial nominee of praising Marxism and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, as well as citing scholars who believe that most sex is tantamount to rape.

Mustafa Kasubhai is currently a United States Magistrate Judge for the District of Oregon and is President Joe Biden’s nominee to be a District Judge in the same court. At a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on advancing his nomination to the Senate floor, which was later canceled, Cruz attacked Kasubhai and pointed out previous writings that allegedly evince his sympathies for Marxism and left-wing theories of sex and race, claiming that Biden’s nominees were generally more left-wing than those nominated by President Barack Obama during his term. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Fight You Wanted’: Lindsey Graham, GOP Sens Threaten Counter-Subpoenas Over Clarence Thomas Ethics Probe)

“The nominations by Joe Biden have been extraordinarily extreme. They’ve been so egregious that they filled me with a sense I could not have previously imagined happening, which is that I long for Barack Obama,” said Cruz. “[A]lthough I disagreed with many of President Obama’s judicial nominees, they were comparatively moderate when put next to the radicals that the Biden White House keeps putting forward.”

At today’s Senate Judiciary hearing, Ted Cruz says: “There’s a reason that all the Democrats are looking down because you can’t defend these views.” In reality, they’re looking at their smartphones. They keep looking at their phones until they speak, and look again. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Db0is3hQOJ — Arjun Singh (@arjunswritings) November 2, 2023

Cruz singled out Kasubhai for his record, quoting from his writings to evince the nominee’s apparent proclivity for Marxism.

“In one essay…Kashubhai argued that the integration of Marxism with traditional economic theories of property, specifically that of Locke and Bentham, would ‘provide a framework for relationships that enhance each unique self,'” Cruz said. “Here’s a pro tip: if a guy is writing love letters to Marxism, maybe he’s not the best candidate to be a federal judge.”

Cruz also referred to an article written by Kasubhai for the Wisconsin Women’s Law Journal, where he cited Harvard Law Professor Catharine MacKinnon, a feminist legal scholar, whose writings on sexuality appear to claim that most heterosexual activity is tantamount to rape.

“He cited radical Professor Catharine MacKinnon, who argued ‘Sexuality itself is a power web in which heterosexual relations per se, are infused with violence and control and that most intercourse is rape.’ Is that the position of most Democrats on the committee?” Cruz asked, before saying “That’s moonbeam nuts.”

Cruz, furthermore, noted Kasubhai’s alleged support of DEI, quoting his writings that “diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the heart and soul of the court system.” Cruz’s opposition to Kasubhai was shared by other Republican senators on the committee.

“He’s not qualified to be on the federal bench … and everybody in this hearing today knows that,” said Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

A vote to advance Kasubhai’s nomination to the Senate floor is scheduled for Nov. 9, which is also when the committee will vote to issue subpoenas of billionaire real estate developer Harland Crow and Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo as part of an ethics investigation into Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

