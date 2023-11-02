EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans Press Biden Admin Over Funding Abortions For Minors At Border

A group of Senate Republicans led by Montana Sen. Steve Daines and Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford sent a letter Thursday to the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), slamming a rule that would facilitate abortions on unaccompanied minors at the border.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which was signed by seven other Senate Republicans. The letter focuses on condemning the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s (ORR) proposed “Unaccompanied Children Program Foundational Rule,” which the lawmakers state violates prohibitions on the use of taxpayer funds to perform abortions on unaccompanied minors at the border.

“Instead of adhering to the law, responding to Congressional inquiry, heeding Congress’ warning, and treating unaccompanied minors with the dignity and respect they deserve as young mothers, HHS ORR has decided to codify these flagrant violations of the Hyde Amendment through the proposed rule,” the Senators wrote in the letter.

Under President Joe Biden there have been a reported 8 million illegal border crossings, which is equivalent to the metropolis of New York City. There have also been 6.3 million encounters and over 1.7 million “got-aways” since Biden took office.

It’s not clear how many pregnant unaccompanied migrant girls are currently in the custody of HHS.

Senators Roger Marshall (Kans.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Mike Braun (Ind.), Rick Scott (Fl.), Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) joined Daines and Lankford in sending the letter. (RELATED: ICE Will Transport Migrant Women Across State Lines So They Can Get Abortions: REPORT)

“Any final rule regarding the care of UACs should expressly respect state laws regarding the protection of unborn life, honor federal conscience and religious freedom protections, and ensure that no HHS policies prioritize abortion over the care of UACs or following the law,” the Senators continued. (RELATED: Biden Admin Asks Feds To Transport Pregnant Migrant Girls To Areas Where Abortion Is Legal)

The Caller contacted HHS about the letter, to which they did not immediately respond.