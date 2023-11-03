Former Nurse Facing Charges In 17 Nursing Home Deaths, Pennsylvania Officials Say

Heather Pressdee, a former nurse from Pennsylvania who was previously accused of killing two patients with insulin in May, now finds herself facing additional murder charges, officials say.

Pressdee, 41, is accused of administering lethal doses of insulin to patients under her care, regardless of whether they required the medication due to diabetes or not, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said in a press release Thursday. Police have now charged her with two counts of first-degree murder, 17 counts of attempted murder and 19 counts of neglect of a care-dependent person.

“It is hard to comprehend how a nurse, trusted to care for her patients, could choose to deliberately and systematically harm them,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. “The damage done to the victims and their loved ones cannot be overstated. Every person in a medical or care facility should feel safe and cared for, and my office will work tirelessly to hold Pressdee accountable for her crimes and protect care-dependent Pennsylvanians from future harm.”

Heather Pressdee linked to 15 additional nursing home deaths – Two new counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder were filed against Pressdee who previously was charged in killing two patients with lethal doses of insulin.https://t.co/v2PlygyoSb — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) November 3, 2023

The alleged overdoses occurred when Pressdee was employed as a registered nurse at multiple healthcare facilities across Pennsylvania, according to the press release. The locations included Concordia at Rebecca Residence, Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation (Guardian), Quality Life Services Chicora, Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Sunnyview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Pressdee is accused of carrying out the acts during overnight shifts, and her alleged victims spanned in age from 43 to 104 years old, the press release added. (RELATED: Walmart Is Now Selling Its Own Cheaper Private Insulin Brand)

Pressdee came under investigation in May in connection with the deaths of a 55-year-old and an 83-year-old man, both of whom passed away in December, as well as a 73-year-old man who survived after hospitalization in August, WTAE reported at the time. Two of the victims were not diabetic, and all three were under Pressdee’s care when they allegedly received fatal doses of insulin. Pressdee faced two counts of homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with the incidents that allegedly occurred at Quality Life Services in Chicora, per the outlet.

Pressdee’s arraignment Thursday resulted in her waiving the preliminary hearing for the charges. She remains incarcerated at the Butler County Prison without the possibility of bail, according to the press release.