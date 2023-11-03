South Park Blasts Disney For Lame, Failing Content

South Park creators released a new episode titled, “Joining the Panderverse,” where a character is transported to an alternate diverse universe. Character Eric Cartman watches as each character in the show is turned into a woman of color at the behest of a woke Disney boss.

It’s comedic perfection!

Disney is churning out garbage content. Much of the progressive push of Disney fell in the hands of Kathleen Kennedy, who worked on the new Star Wars films. The South Park episode blames Kennedy for making all the new Disney movies suck and tanking Disney’s stock price. (RELATED: College Employee Reportedly Invites Students To ‘Spooky Sex’ Event)

Amen, Cartman. Amen!

