At Least 128 Dead In Nepal Earthquake

An earthquake struck the western area of Jajarkot, Nepal, on Nov. 3, resulting in at least 128 reported deaths and numerous injuries, according to officials.

The earthquake took place around 11:47 p.m. local time (1802 GMT) with a magnitude of 6.4, as confirmed by Nepal’s National Seismological Centre, per Reuters. However, there were varying measurements of the quake’s magnitude, with the German Research Centre for Geosciences measuring it at 5.7, and the U.S. Geological Survey pegging it at 5.6.

Officials are concerned that the death toll from the recent earthquake could increase as they have been unable to establish contact with the hilly region near the epicenter, which is approximately 500 kilometers (300 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu. The district of Jajarkot has a population of 190,000, with villages scattered across remote hills, the outlet further reported.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, many houses have collapsed, and others have developed cracks, leaving residents reluctant to return to their damaged homes. (RELATED: ‘Disaster Of The Century’: Earthquake Deaths Top 20,000 In Turkey, Syria)

Search and rescue teams are working to clear roads blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake, making it difficult to reach affected areas. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has flown to the area with a 16-member army medical team to oversee search, rescue and relief operations, Reuters added.

This earthquake is the deadliest to hit Nepal since 2015 when two earthquakes claimed the lives of approximately 9,000 people and caused widespread destruction. Entire towns, centuries-old temples, and historic sites were reduced to rubble, leading to the destruction of over a million houses and an economic cost of $6 billion.