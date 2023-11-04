Homicide Suspect Stabs Himself To Death After He’s Struck By Patrol Car, Police Say

A man suspected of stabbing a woman and himself in a Las Vegas apartment Tuesday stabbed himself to death after officers struck him with a patrol car and detained him, Las Vegas police said.

Dannon Bryant, 43, allegedly stabbed the woman and himself on the balcony of the apartment, leaped from the balcony, and fled onto Desert Inn Road, leaving the apartment in flames with the woman and a dog still inside and neighbors trying to rescue them, according to Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser on behalf of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Officer James Burt and his colleague arrived in a patrol vehicle and found Bryant interrupting traffic by walking toward motorists still armed with a knife, per Prosser’s statement. Officer Burt then reportedly knocked Bryant to the ground with the vehicle. As Officer Burt and his colleague exited the vehicle and ordered Bryant to drop the knife, Bryant began stabbing himself again, and Officer Burt tased him, making it possible for other officers to remove the knife and arrest Bryant while requesting emergency medical support, the statement noted.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene, per the statement. The woman reportedly was transported to the hospital, where she was also pronounced dead. The dog reportedly was fully engulfed in the flames and could not be rescued. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Stabs 3, Including A Police Officer Inside Airport, Cops Say)

NEW DETAILS: Body camera footage shows a man who had just stabbed a woman to death and set an apartment on fire stabbing himself after being hit and run over by a patrol car in an officer’s attempt to stop him.

CLICK ⬇ HERE: https://t.co/mOKJApgfj2 — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) November 3, 2023

Bodycam footage obtained by 8 News Now showed Bryant being knocked down and run over by the patrol vehicle. “Lock the door, I’m gonna hit him,” the officer who was driving could be heard saying. Bryant could be seen stabbing himself in the middle of the road and Officer Burt using his taser. The dog could also be heard howling in the burning apartment, the video showed. The footage shared by LVMPD, however, was “removed for violating YouTube’s terms of service.”

The incident, including the officer-involved use of force, is under investigation. Officer Burt, 49, has been placed on paid leave pending the result of the investigation, a separate LVMPD statement noted.