NY Times Writer Steps Down After Accusing Israel Of ‘Genocide’

A New York Times Magazine writer has resigned from her position after accusing Israel of enacting a systemic extermination of Palestinians, according to Saturday New York Post reporting.

Jazmine Hughes, a staff writer for the magazine, departed the outlet over her desire to be politically active. The publication addressed her decision to step down in an email relayed to the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘Genocide Joe’: Tens Of Thousands Descend On DC To Protest Against Israel Blocks Away From White House)

“While I respect that she has strong convictions, this was a clear violation of The Times’s policy on public protest,” Jake Silverstein of New York Times Magazine said. “This policy, which I fully support, is an important part of our commitment to independence.”

Silverstein added that he and Hughes came to the conclusion that she should depart the publication over her desire to engage in political activism.

NY Times writer Jazmine Hughes resigns after accusing Israel of 'genocide' — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2023

“She and I discussed that her desire to stake out this kind of public position and join in public protests isn’t compatible with being a journalist at The Times, and we both came to the conclusion that she should resign,” Silverstein continued.

This week, Hughes signed a letter which accused Israel of apartheid and laid the responsibility for the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks at the feet of the Jewish state.

The letter, titled “Writers Against the War on Gaza,” blasted The New York Times for publishing an editorial expressing support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

“We condemn those in our industries who continue to enable apartheid and genocide. We cannot write a free Palestine into existence, but together we must do all we possibly can to reject narratives that soothe Western complicity in ethnic cleansing,” the letter read.

Hughes has a history of publicly criticizing her former employer. Earlier this year, Hughes signed onto a letter lambasting the publication over its coverage of transgender issues.

Jamie Lauren Keiles, a contributing writer to the magazine also announced a departure this week, citing the publication was, “taking more from me than giving to me.”

An unnamed newsroom member praised the decision, arguing that writers should keep their political stances private.

“There’s no question management made the right call here. And in the past, that hasn’t always happened with these cases. But now, hopefully this is a clear message to the newsroom that if you want to advocate for a political cause or attack the work of your colleagues, there’s the door,” the source said to the New York Post.