Turkish President Orders Its Ambassador To Leave Israel

The Turkish ambassador to Israel was ordered Saturday to leave the country amid escalating tensions with Israel, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“In view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal of calls for ceasefire and continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our Ambassador in Tel Aviv, H.E. Mr. Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, to Ankara for consultations,” the statement reads.

Tensions have increased following an Israeli offensive that brought the total Palestinian death toll to over 9,000, including 3,700 children in the 25 days since the start of the escalation. The Israeli actions were in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, which have reportedly led to around 1,400 deaths, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Press Release Regarding Recalling of Our Ambassador in Tel Aviv, H.E. Mr. Şakir Özkan Torunlar, to Ankara for Consultations https://t.co/POmJwwXVg6 pic.twitter.com/KiRf0XqTfi — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) November 4, 2023

“[Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, according to Politico.

"Complete disconnection is not possible, especially in international diplomacy," he added, per Politico. "But Netanyahu bears the main responsibility for the violence. What he needs to do is take a step back and stop it."

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson, Lior Haiat, lambasted the decision, calling it “another step by the Turkish president that sides with the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Israel recalled its ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, on Oct. 13 citing security concerns, The Daily Sabah reported.