GOPers Team Up With Dems To Block Amendments Sapping Salaries Of Key Biden Bureaucrats

Numerous House Republicans joined Democratic representatives in voting down several bill amendments designed to strip the salaries of some of President Joe Biden’s most powerful bureaucrats, according to Just the News.

Conservative members of the Republican caucus introduced the amendments to the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024, which appropriates funding to environment-related federal agencies, to effectively eliminate the salaries of key bureaucrats in agencies covered by the appropriations bill under the Holman Rule, according to Just the News. However, all of the attempts to do so were shot down by bipartisan voting blocks that easily outnumbered supporters of defunding the officials.

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina proposed an amendment to cut the salary of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan to $1, but it failed by a 150-265 vote after 60 Republicans sided with Democrats to kill the amendment, according to Just the News. Norman also introduced two other amendments proposing to reduce the salaries of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning to $1 each, but those amendments also failed. (RELATED: Despite Leadership Opposition, 24 Republicans Help Send CHIPS Package To Biden’s Desk)

NEW: The House of Representatives has narrowly passed its sixth govt. spending bill regarding the EPA, which defunds several Biden Admin. climate change initiatives. What else is in the bill? Click on the image to read my @DailyCaller NF story to find out. https://t.co/fi0Qz3jld3 — Arjun Singh (@arjunswritings) November 3, 2023

The Haaland amendment failed by a 156-263 vote, with 59 Republicans joining the Democrats to vote it down, according to Just the News. The Stone-Manning amendment fell short by a 159-259 vote, which saw 55 Republicans vote with Democrats.

Republican Georgia Rep. Richard McCormick pushed an amendment to cut the salary of Matthew Tejada, who runs the EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, down to $1, but it failed by a 166-251 vote with 47 Republicans joining Democrats to shoot it down, according to Just the News.

Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona brought an amendment to slice the salary of Brenda Mallory, who chairs the White House Council on Environmental Quality, to $1, but 49 Republicans joined Democrats to kill the amendment by a 161-251 vote, according to Just the News.

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced an amendment to reduce Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Liz Klein’s salary to $1, which failed when 54 Republicans joined Democrats to vote against it, 163-261, according to Just the News. Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller introduced her own amendment intending to defund the salary of Ya-Wei Li, who serves as the deputy assistant administrator for EPA’s pesticide programs office, but that amendment also died when 59 Republicans joined Democrats to kill it in a 151-263 vote.

However, not every amendment introduced to the appropriations bill by conservatives failed. McCormick introduced an amendment that would “prohibit funds from implementing certain Executive Orders relating to environmental justice,” which passed by a 217-202 margin, and Republican Alabama Rep. Gary Palmer’s amendment designed to stop the EPA from using any federal funds to grow their cache of guns, bullets and military-style equipment also passed along with the agency’s budget.

