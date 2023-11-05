‘Trying To Change How Washington Works’: Speaker Johnson Responds To Criticism Over Israel Funding Bill

House Speaker Mike Johnson responded to widespread criticism of the $14.3 billion Israel funding bill which recently passed the House during a Sunday interview with Fox News.

The Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024 passed the House Thursday with the support of most Republicans, while most Democrats voted against it. The legislation would provide funds to the Department of Defense (DOD) by redistributing funds from the IRS to replace equipment provided to Israel as military aid and fund research for new air defense systems being provided to Israel.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have criticized the bill for allegedly politicizing aid to Israel and for lacking funds to Ukraine and Taiwan. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also said the bill could add $26.8 billion to the deficit.

“It’s really surprising to hear Senator Schumer say that it’s not a serious proposal,” Johnson said on “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s exactly what was requested, $14.5 billion. What they don’t like is that in the House, we’re trying to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ resources. We offset that spending instead of printing new dollars or borrowing it from another nation to send over to fulfill our obligations and help our ally, we want to pay for it, what a concept.”

“We’re trying to change how Washington works and so by taking that money from this giant fund, over $67 billion that’s sitting there to build up the IRS, we wade those priorities and said you know what, it’s more important to protect Israel right now than it is to hire more IRS agents. Apparently Senator Schumer disagrees with that, but I’ll take that debate to the American people all day long,” the speaker continued.

The bill received criticism from several House Democrats in the chamber, with some even crying on the House floor while casting their votes. Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle said Johnson and other House Republicans are prioritizing “deficit-busting tax giveaways for the wealthy over helping Israel.” (RELATED: House GOP Unveils Israel Aid Bill That Would Take Back Funds From Biden’s Massive IRS Funding Surge To Pay For It)

“Look, only in Washington can you cut funding, add a pay forward to a new spending measure and they say that it’s terrible for the deficit,” Johnson responded. “Listen, we’re trying to take care of our priorities and we will. We know that these other important measures are right there on the table and we’re working through it hour by hour, day by day and we’re going to meet those obligations, but we have to do these things in the proper order and we are committed to changing how Washington works.”

“I think you see a united and energized House Republican conference, all of our members are working together in good faith trying to solve these great challenges that we face and I’m very optimistic that we’re gonna do that. But we are also going to change the trajectory we’re on,” he added.

The speaker said the House Republican conference is “committed” to achieving its obligations “in a responsible manner” and in a way that does not add to the national deficit.

The White House said President Joe Biden intends to veto the bill if it reaches his desk. The administration has criticized the legislation for leaving out funding for civilians in Gaza and Ukraine.

Democrats have also accused Republicans of attempting to carry out an “extreme, cruel, unworkable anti-immigrant agenda” and “exploit two foreign wars” to force legislation on the U.S.-Mexico border. Johnson called the statement “absurd” and “tone deaf,” arguing that Democrats are “not listening to their constituents” on the need to secure the southern border.

“When you couple Ukraine and the border, that makes sense to people because they say if we’re gonna protect Ukraine’s border and we have to do what is necessary there, we don’t want Vladimir Putin to prevail, we can’t afford that. The free world can’t afford that. But we have to take care of our own border first.”

The speaker said members of Congress are working tirelessly to get as many appropriations bills passed by the November 17 deadline as possible.