Comedian Tells ‘The View’ She Thought The Electoral College Was Where Politicians Go To School

“Saturday Night Live” (SNL) comedian Leslie Jones said she thought the electoral college was an actual school for politicians during her Monday appearance on “The View.”

Jones said she held this belief before learning more about politics by joining SNL, and joked that people in California are not knowledgeable about politics because they are “over there smoking weed.”

“Like, California, people are over there smoking weed, and all that, swimming pool, sun tanning, we ain’t really into it, right?” Jones began. “So, when I got to SNL, there were so many things that I learned about that I didn’t know, like seriously, the electoral college, I didn’t know about that. I was just — don’t — I know you’re gonna be mad when I say this, I did think it was a college college. I thought that, you know, the people got to go there before they become a politician.”

“Oh, I wish that were the case,” co-host Sara Haines replied. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Tells Democrats To Stop ‘Fretting’ About Biden As Criticism From Within Party Grows)

“The people voting for Trump should go to college,” co-host Ana Navarro added.

“Exactly,” Jones said.

The electoral college is part of basic American civics generally taught in grades eight to 12, according to DocsTeach. Only nine states and the District of Columbia require a full year of civics education, while 31 states require a half-year and 10 have no requirement, according to The Center for American Progress.

The electoral college is a body of electors who determine the president of the United States. The number of electors in each state is proportional to the number of members in Congress representing the state. The founding fathers created the electoral college as a compromise between electing the president through a popular vote and a vote by Congress.