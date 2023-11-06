The Enemy Is At The Gates, And We Only Have Ourselves To Blame

The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) captured some of the most shocking footage since the Israeli-Hamas War began Oct. 7. Masked, radical protesters chanted “Allahu Akbar” while surrounding a government building. Did this unfold at a U.S. embassy or military base in some far-flung capital? No, it happened at the White House.

Upwards of 300,000 enraged protesters Saturday flooded the streets of Washington, D.C. to protest American support for Israel against their terrorist foes. Aerial footage shows crowds march from sidewalk-to-sidewalk, back as far as the eye can see, on their way to Freedom Plaza — directly between the Capitol and the White House. Things got worse as the night went on.

It’s now being reported that over 300,000 people were in attendance at the DC protest against Israel’s assault on Gaza & the Palestinian people 😱🇵🇸 ✊ pic.twitter.com/sgEQ89x60N — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) November 5, 2023

Later that evening, the DCNF captured footage of masked protesters surrounding the perimeter of the White House. Chants of “Allahu Akbar” gave way to “Raise your hand. Make a fist. Palestine will resist.” One of the masked protesters climbed up the steel fence to wave the Palestinian flag to cheers from the crowd. The stunt can be seen as two fold: to threaten the seat of American power with an enemy flag while egging on the crowd to eternal victory. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Swarm Outside White House Chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’)

ENEMY AT THE GATEShttps://t.co/nKwXx1jKJr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 5, 2023

In other words, this is not a normal left-wing protest. Ostensibly a protest calling for an Israeli ceasefire “would only benefit Hamas,” as even White House spokesman John Kirby had to admit. Black Lives Matter, environmentalists, feminists, even Antifa — all at least claim to represent American interests as they sow destruction throughout the country.

Pro-Palestine marches like Saturday’s, on the other hand, are inevitably protests in support of our sworn enemy — a terrorist group that hates not only the Jews as a religious-ethnic group, but as an extension of the West. All of Judeo-Christian culture, values, traditions and history are a threat to the supremacist ideology of radical Islam. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” means more than just expelling the Israelis, but eradicating any vestige of perceived Western colonialism in Muslim lands. The same people cheering terrorist attacks on Israel would just as soon cheer attacks on U.S. soil.

Yet over the decades, we imported hundreds of thousands of fellow travelers who do just that — and who are now quite literally bearing down the gates. What this protest shows is that it’s well past time to re-think not only our illegal immigration policy, but our legal immigration policy as well. There is absolutely no reason to have someone here who would ally with a hostile foreign power seeking our destruction.

Yet the bipartisan, liberal consensus guiding our immigration policy offers three common justifications.

At the most general level, we have the “diversity is our strength” mantra internalized into our public psyche. Multiculturalism is not about assimilating all cultures into the social fabric, but holds all cultures are already equal within the patchwork quilt of American society. It is wrong to prioritize American culture, and assimilation is actively discouraged. But this is absurd: diversity only works when we all unite around a common foundation. With multiculturalism, there can be no social fabric at all— only competing identity interests demanding favor from government in increasingly desperate ways.

Then we have the two more concrete economic arguments that complement this worldview. One calls for importing a new underclass; the other, a new elite.

Mass migration is necessary because it will fill the jobs the American labor force will not do and is needed to maintain population growth given the current low birth rates — or so the claim goes. Yet low-skill jobs will increasingly be automated in the years to come. While low birth rates are indeed a problem, there are better incentive-based solutions than just indiscriminately recruiting new citizens. Neither argument can justify importing a new low-skill working class, especially if their “assimilated” identity will be constructed around ethnic-racial-religious underclass grievances. (RELATED: Dems Really Think J6 Grandmas Are Worse Than Hamas Supporters)

On the other hand we have the highly educated radicals, often at the cutting edge of these protests. They are here studying at Harvard or working at Google and have taken their place among America’s elite. It is said this is good, because we want to attract the “best and brightest” from around the world to come live and work in America, and thus maintain our economic advantage over the rest of the world. Even assuming the selection process is meritocratic in the affirmative action era (it’s not), we should not aim for a counter-elite that rejects the values that make America’s elite exceptional in the first place.

Capitalism is by definition a valueless system. Peoples’ values don’t matter as long as they contribute to baseline market efficiency. But capitalism can only work when it is complemented by a pre-existing value system — the foundation of trust and cooperation that allows society, and thus the market, to function at all. Without this foundation, economic concerns become the least of our worries.

The great thing about America is that anyone, no matter their color or creed, can assimilate into the pre-existing social fabric. Yet Republicans still hesitate to take legal immigration reform seriously out of fears of seeming racist. They have accepted the left’s premise that any such restriction is xenophobic, a dog-whistle for whites-only immigration. But nothing could be further from the truth.

America wants and needs immigrants regardless of their immutable characteristics — but values are not immutable. We cannot keep bringing in people who hate America, or it’s only a matter of time before we face revolution from both the top-down and bottom-up. Average Americans from all backgrounds in the middle will pay the price.