James O’Keefe Shows Up On Latest Season Of ‘Selling Sunset’

Founder and former CEO of Project Veritas, James O’Keefe, popped up in the final episode of “Selling Sunset” season seven, and I am so here for it.

It sounds like a Mad Lib, but it’s not. Blink and you’ll miss O’Keefe’s appearance on the hottest reality show of the season, Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” but he was absolutely in attendance at the Oppenheim Group’s official office launch. And he seemed to be there with none other than “Selling The OC” star Alexandra Rose.

I almost didn’t believe what I was seeing when O’Keefe popped up on the “Selling Sunset” red carpet alongside one of the franchise cast members, who he clearly seems to have had a prior (or maybe current) relationship with. These Hollywood spaces are usually reserved for the far-leftists that run the town, or so they want you to think.

As a former resident of the absolute garbage dump that is Los Angeles, I’m somewhat used to seeing old friends, colleagues, and even former flames on my favorite TV show and movies. What I am not used to seeing is a man who has been repeatedly threatened with cancellation for his conservative work and worldview appearing on the biggest reality show in the world right now … and I loved it!

Could it be that O’Keefe becomes the poster child for breaking down barriers between so-called leftist norms seen in almost 100% of all Netflix shows? Probably not, but Netflix might start recouping some of their losses if they do. Clearly even cast members of their own shows are fans of O’Keefe’s work, so there’s already an audience. (RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Spells Doom For Housing Market)

But let us just pray for one thing: that O’Keefe isn’t planning to buy any properties in California any time soon. Actually, that applies to everyone, not just O’Keefe.