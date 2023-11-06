Kevin Hart Plans Mid-Air Heist In New Trailer For ‘Lift’

Netflix on Sunday released the trailer for Kevin Hart’s new action comedy movie, “Lift,” giving fans a taste of the lengths to which his character will go in order to steal an aircraft.

The first promotional trailer puts the focus on a daring heist that unfolds in mid-air. The job is a high-stakes feat that requires Hart’s character to steal $500 million worth of gold from a passenger plane as part of a deal to stay out of jail. Hart plays Cyrus Whitaker, who leads the team as they attempt the high-risk operation at 40,000 feet in the air.

“Lift” stars Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Worthington and many more talented artists who bring the plot to life. Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Viveik Kalra, Burn Gorman and Paul Anderson also star in the film, according to the IMDb page for “Lift.”

The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who previously brought “Friday,” “Set It Off,” “The Italian Job,” “The Fate of the Furious” and “Straight Outta Compton” to the screen.

The film follows a band of expert criminals who are recruited to use their skilled criminal tactics to rob the rich in order to prevent a terrorist attack. The action-packed movie sees a series of stunts and fight scenes sprinkled in amid Hart’s signature humor. (RELATED: ‘My D*ck Looks Like A Thumb’: Kevin Hart Describes His Recent Injuries)

The talented actor is also one of the movie’s producers through his company, HartBeat Productions.

“Lift” is scheduled for release on Netflix on Jan. 12.