Likvidum – A Swedish Loan Comparison Site That You Need

The concept of loans is rather old. People were taking loans out long before there were banks as we know them today. And, there was always an interest of sorts. That nasty has been around forever, some would say. But, what if you could get a loan and find an option with the smallest interest rate?

Seems pretty awesome, right? Well, it is possible, even today in our unpredictable economy.

However, in order to do this, you need to do thorough research and compare the loan terms in many banks. This can be a tiresome process, especially for someone who does not have too much time on their hands.

This is where Likvidum comes into play. Today, we are going to show you the main benefits of this software and you will see how much easier this loan-taking process can be.

What Exactly Is Likvidum

The company Likvidum AB was founded in 2013 and has offered loan services to Swedish customers since 2015. Currently, more than 150,000 customers have used this loan comparison service. That is pretty impressive, sure, but let us get into the finer details.

This site allows you to compare the loans from many lenders and banks in Sweden. Sure, you can do this manually by researching all the lenders and banks, but that will take too much of your precious time.

What Likvidum does is that it makes the process simpler by presenting you with all the bids you are interested in. All you need to do is register an account on the site (you can do it on the site or by calling them).

Once you are registered, you can write how much you want to borrow, compare the bids from lenders and see which one is the most suitable for you. When you pick one, you simply sign in with your bank ID and you receive the funds in your bank account. Pretty easy and simple, right?

Why is this Useful?

Each loan offer contains information about things such as personal interest rate, effective interest payment terms, monthly cost and total cost of the loan. You thus see what it would cost to take out a loan of a certain amount from a large number of lenders even before you sign a loan.

Likvidum Allows You To Collect Your Loans

If you ever heard of debt consolidation, then you know how much easier your life can be if you had this option. Good news, Likvidum allows you to collect your loans and reduce the interest rate when returning the debt.

You can collect loans between SEK 10,000 – 600,000

These are all quality features and options you can use on this site. And the best thing is that you only need one credit report if you want to apply for a loan on Likvidum.

Reasons People take Personal Loans Out

There are several reasons why people take personal loans and below are some of the most common ones.

Personal loans can be used to consolidate multiple debts into a single loan with a lower interest rate. This can make it easier to manage and pay off debts. Many people take personal loans to fund home renovation projects or repairs. This allows them to make necessary upgrades or improvements without having to tap into their savings.

Personal loans can be used to cover medical bills or unexpected healthcare costs. This can be especially helpful for those who do not have health insurance or need to pay for treatments not covered by insurance. Personal loans can be used to finance education expenses, such as tuition fees, textbooks, or living expenses while studying. This can be particularly useful for students who may not qualify for other types of loans or financial aid.

Weddings can be expensive, and many couples take personal loans to cover the costs of venues, catering, decorations, and other wedding-related expenses. Personal loans can be used to fund travel plans or vacations. This allows individuals to explore new destinations or take a break without having to save up for an extended period of time.

Lastly, this type of loan can provide financial assistance during unexpected emergencies, such as car repairs, home repairs, or sudden job loss. It can help individuals cover immediate expenses until they get back on their feet. It’s important to note that while personal loans can be helpful in certain situations, it’s essential to borrow responsibly and consider the terms and interest rates before taking on any debt.

One thing is for sure, people have different struggles in life. It is not important what you need a loan for, you need to do your research and find the terms that suit you best.

What Does a Loan Broker do?

A loan broker is a professional who acts as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders. Their main role is to help individuals or businesses find suitable loan options that meet their specific financial needs. Loan brokers have access to a wide network of lenders and financial institutions, allowing them to compare different loan products and negotiate terms on behalf of their clients.

Loan brokers typically assess the financial situation and borrowing requirements of their clients, and then search for loan options that match their criteria. They gather necessary documentation, such as income statements and credit reports, and submit loan applications to lenders. They also provide guidance and advice throughout the loan application process, helping clients understand the terms and conditions, interest rates, and repayment schedules.

One of the key advantages of working with a loan broker is that they can save borrowers time and effort by doing the research and paperwork on their behalf. They can also provide valuable insights and recommendations based on their knowledge of the lending market. Loan brokers may charge a fee for their services, either paid by the borrower or the lender, or a combination of both.

The Benefits Of Hiring A Loan Broker

Hiring a loan broker can offer several benefits when it comes to obtaining a loan. Here are some of the advantages displayed on a more granular level.

Expertise and Knowledge

Loan brokers are professionals who have extensive knowledge and expertise in the lending industry. They are familiar with various loan options, lenders, and their requirements. This means they can provide valuable guidance and advice to help you find the most suitable loan for your needs.

Time and Effort Saving

Searching for the right loan can be a time-consuming and overwhelming process. Loan brokers can save you time and effort by doing the research and legwork for you. They have access to a wide network of lenders and can quickly identify the ones that are most likely to approve your loan application.

Access to Multiple Lenders

Loan brokers work with multiple lenders, including banks, credit unions, and private lenders. This gives you access to a broader range of loan options that you may not have been aware of or qualified for on your own. They can also negotiate on your behalf to secure better loan terms and interest rates.

Personalized Loan Solutions

Loan brokers take the time to understand your financial situation, goals, and preferences. Based on this information, they can provide personalized loan solutions that align with your needs. This can help you find a loan that not only meets your financial requirements but also fits your long-term plans.

Assistance with Documentation and Application

Applying for a loan involves a lot of paperwork and documentation. Loan brokers can help you gather and organize all the necessary documents, ensuring that your loan application is complete and accurate. They can also guide you through the application process, increasing your chances of approval.

Objective Advice

Loan brokers work for you, not the lenders. This means they have your best interests in mind and can provide objective advice. They can help you understand the terms and conditions of different loan offers, including any hidden fees or penalties, allowing you to make an informed decision.

Overall, hiring a loan broker can simplify the loan process, save you time and effort, and increase your chances of finding the best loan option for your needs.

The Essential Things You Need To Prepare Before Applying For A Loan

If you are considering applying for a loan, there are several essential things you need to prepare beforehand. These items will help streamline the loan application process and increase your chances of approval. Here are the key things you should have ready:

Personal Identification

You will need to provide a valid form of identification, such as a driver’s license, passport, or national ID card.

Proof Of Income

Lenders will want to verify your ability to repay the loan, so you will need to provide proof of income. This can include recent pay stubs, bank statements, or tax returns, depending on your employment status.

Employment Information

Be prepared to provide details about your current and previous employment, including the name of your employer, job title, duration of employment, and contact information.

Credit History (Or That One Credit Report we Mentioned)

Lenders will assess your creditworthiness, so it’s important to have a clear understanding of your credit history. Obtain a copy of your credit report and review it for any errors or discrepancies.

Financial Statements

If you are self-employed or have additional sources of income, you may need to provide financial statements, such as profit and loss statements or balance sheets.

Loan Purpose And Amount

Determine the purpose of the loan and the specific amount you need to borrow. This will help lenders assess your eligibility and determine the terms of the loan.

Collateral (If Applicable)

If you are applying for a secured loan, you may need to provide documentation of the collateral you are offering, such as property deeds or vehicle titles.

Personal References

Some lenders may require personal references to vouch for your character and reliability. Prepare a list of references with their contact information.

Loan Documentation

Familiarize yourself with the specific loan requirements and documentation needed by the lender. This may include application forms, disclosure statements, and any additional supporting documents. It’s important to note that the specific requirements may vary depending on the type of loan and the lender you choose. It’s always a good idea to contact the lender directly to confirm their specific documentation requirements before applying.

Yeah, this may all seem pretty overwhelming if you are new to this. But, the good news is that a loan broker can help you with this.

Potential Downsides

While personal loans can be a helpful financial tool in certain situations, it’s important to consider the potential downsides before deciding to take one. Now, do not get alarmed, we just want to be thorough.

Here are a few potential downsides of getting a personal loan:

Personal loans often come with higher interest rates compared to other types of loans, such as secured loans or mortgages. This means you may end up paying more in interest over the life of the loan. Some lenders may charge origination fees, prepayment penalties, or other fees associated with personal loans. These additional costs can add up and increase the overall cost of borrowing.

Taking on a personal loan can affect your credit score. If you miss payments or default on the loan, it can have a negative impact on your creditworthiness and make it harder to obtain credit in the future.

If you already have existing debts, taking on a personal loan can add to your overall debt burden. It’s important to carefully consider whether you can afford the monthly payments and if taking on more debt is the right decision for your financial situation.

Unlike some other types of loans people take out, personal loans generally do not have restrictions on how the funds can be used. While this can be seen as an advantage, it can also lead to irresponsible spending or using the loan for non-essential purposes, which can lead to financial difficulties in the long run. It is crucial to carefully evaluate your financial situation, compare loan options, and consider the potential downsides before deciding to take on a personal loan.