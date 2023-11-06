‘Rodent Droppings Found’: Multiple Florida Restaurants Reportedly Ordered Shut After ‘Repeat’ Health Violations

Multiple Florida restaurants were ordered to shut in late October after an inspection found a plethora of violations from rodent droppings to dead cockroaches, according to a local report.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) conducted the round of investigations and caught seven restaurants as violators, according to South Florida-based new outlet Local 10. All restaurants that were ordered to shut will be able to reopen upon complying with clean-up and reinspection orders.

DIRTY DINING: 🍴🐀Roach issues and a dead rodent found in the kitchen are just some of the violations found last week at restaurants across South Florida. https://t.co/16DVKXbdo0 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) November 6, 2023

Inspectors discovered rodent droppings on ice-machine ledges near the hand-washing and food preparation areas at a Bahama Breeze location in Pembroke Pines, according to the outlet. “Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found,” the report reads. Among other alleged violations were the accumulation of a mold-like substance in the ice machine and multiple discoveries of flying insects, marking a “repeat violation,” Local 10 reported. (RELATED: ‘Rodent Activity’ And ‘Raw Sewage’ Reportedly Plague Multiple Popular Restaurant Chain Locations In Florida)

El Rincon Asturiano, a restaurant based in Little Havana, was reportedly observed to have a dead rodent on the floor in the main kitchen underneath a shelf containing seasonings. The restaurant also allegedly had eight instances of rodent droppings along the floor of the main kitchen, two bags of rice with chewed-off corners and dead roaches observed in the food prep area, according to Local 10.

Other restaurants including Bon Bagay Restaurant, Healthy Delights Cafe, Pokeman, Lucky Cat Street Eatery, and Saveur Tropical Restaurant were all found in violation of health protocols with the primary violation being roach activity, according to Local 10. Cumulatively among restaurants nearly 100 individual instances of observed roaches, dead or alive, were reported by inspectors.