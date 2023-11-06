Hamas Is Nothing Compared To The Quiet Jihad Being Waged Against A Timeless Western Tradition

Jihadists are waging holy war not only against Israel but a timeless Western tradition: the beautiful game of soccer.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia, one of the most powerful Islamic countries in the world, has infiltrated the top flights of European football with their dirty oil money, treating these treasured sports leagues as playboy sheiks would treat their favorite haram strip clubs in Dubai: with the utmost contempt and an utter lack of respect.

This past summer alone, Saudi Pro League teams spent over $1 billion in an eye-popping spree that critics call “sportwashing” — rightfully so — and it appears the oil barons purposefully launched an assault on the English Premier League team Liverpool F.C. by nabbing stars Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Robert Firminio and Gini Wijnaldum in one brutal swoop. The Saudi Barbarians even made a last-ditch pass on LFC legend Mohamed Salah, in part because he is Muslim, but he thankfully rebuffed their salacious efforts.

There are also rumors swirling around the football world that EPL referees are giving Manchester City and Newcastle United, English teams owned by Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the benefit of the doubt in crucial games. Just this weekend, Newcastle squeaked by Arsenal with a controversial goal that defied common sense refereeing, a display of jaw-dropping incompetence you rarely see in sports that begs the question all fans dread: is the fix in? (RELATED: Refs Forced To Apologize After Butchering Pivotal Game. Are They More Incompetent Than Joe And Kamala?)

However, money-grubbing Mohammed bin Salman had defended his country’s jihad against the game, saying, “Well if sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by one percent, then I will continue doing sportswashing.”

What a disgrace! (And shame on that right-wing rag, Fox News, for even granting the goon an interview.)

Many demographers, political pundits, and even novelists have long warned of Europe’s demise at the hands of third-world immigrants, specifically Muslims. And though I do not wish to wade into those dicey debates, I’m calling on all Western peoples — from Jimbo of Kansas City to Fabietto of Napoli — to denounce this furtive jihad rapidly expanding from Saudi Arabia. Immigration is one thing, but on this matter, there is no debate to be had. None. You either stand with the Premier League in England; the Bundesliga in Germany; La Liga in Spain; Serie A in Italy; Ligue 1 in France, or you stand with the terrorists.

Scoops, you might ask, how could you compare Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel to the Saudis buying off refs and pillaging the Premier League of its greatest stars? Who cares about an effeminate European sport when we have the NFL?

I have news for you, dear reader. This is not about America anymore, or even Israel. It is much bigger than that. It is a civilizational clash caused by civilizational wounds. The West versus the East. Good versus evil. Light versus dark. The jolly, bald pensioner at Anfield munching on his steak pie, sipping a Carlsberg, versus the spoiled oil prince Jihadi John, funding terrorism and destroying pastimes.

Stand with your European cousins in the fight against football terrorism, or else it will spread to America, to the NFL you so deeply cherish.