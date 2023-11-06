Ted Cruz Slams Obama For ‘Bullsh*t’ Comments On Israel’s ‘Occupation’ Of Palestinians

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took a swipe at former President Barack Obama on Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” over his statements on the Israel-Hamas war.

Host Megyn Kelly brought up that Obama appeared on “Pod Save America” and stated that all Americans are “complicit” in the ongoing “occupation” by Israel. Cruz slammed Obama’s comments as “utter and complete bullshit.” (RELATED: Democrats Were Literally Crying On The House Floor Over Speaker Johnson’s Israel Funding Bill)

Cruz condemned Obama for giving “$100 billion dollars” to the “monsters” behind the terror attacks against Israel. “Barack Obama led the effort to flood cash into Iran. The Ayatollah in Iran leads mobs chanting ‘death to America’ and ‘death to Israel.'”

He added that more than 90 percent of the funding for terror group Hamas and militant group Hezbollah come from Iran. The Texas senator then accused Obama of trying to give a “justification” for Hamas’ attacks against Israel.

Cruz also slammed Obama for accusing Israel of occupying Palestinians, saying that it is a “lie” by the “radical left.”

“Gaza is not occupied,” Cruz said. “Gaza is run by Hamas,” Cruz added, emphasizing that the terror group is responsible for running the beleaguered territory. He added that Gaza’s problems are largely a result of Hamas’ poor governance and focus on their “vicious, racist hatred of Jews.” He condemned Hamas for using international aid to acquire “weapons of war” to kill Jews.

Cruz then bashed the media for running with the initial report, based off the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health, that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza and killed hundreds. Cruz criticized Democratic politicians such as Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib for spreading the “lie.”

“Barack Obama repeats those lies,” Cruz said.

“When he says, ‘the occupation is unbearable’ he is repeating an antisemitic lie, because the radical left hates Israel,” Cruz added.

Democratic politicians have struggled to navigate the fallout of the Israel-Hamas war. Left-wing activists have pressured President Joe Biden to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Protests and demonstrations against Israel have also rocked the country in the month following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel from the terror group.