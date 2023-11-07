Infant Granted Italian Citizenship After Being Denied Life Saving Care In The UK

Italy has granted citizenship to eight-month-old Indi Gregory, who has a rare mitochondrial disease, after a judge in the United Kingdom upheld a previous opinion to end life support, the Associated Press reported.

The case is set to be reviewed after a judge ruled last week that the baby could not be transported to Italy, according to Associated Press. British judges have upheld similar decisions in the past that have conflicted with the wishes of the parent.

“They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the very end, I’ll do what I can to defend her life. And to defend the right of her mamma and papa to do all that they can for her,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, the outlet reported.

Bambino Gesu, the Vatican’s pediatric hospital, has offered to care for the child, with costs “deemed necessary” reportedly being covered by the Italian government, according to the Associated Press.

“My heart fills up with joy that the Italians have given Claire and I hope and faith back in humanity. The Italians have shown us care and loving support and I wish the U.K. authorities were the same,” Gregory’s father, Dean, said in a statement, the Catholic News Agency reported.

“Proud of our country,” Pro Vita and Famiglia (Pro Life and Family), an Italian organization that supports “Life, Family” and “the right of children to a father and a mother,” said in a tweet praising the decision.