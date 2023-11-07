Panel Appointed By Dem Incumbent Approves Coal Plant Closures On Election Eve

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) and its three appointed members issued approval of a plan to shut down two coal-fired power plants in the state on the eve of its Tuesday gubernatorial election.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the PSC’s three sitting members, which issued an order late Monday evening that allows Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities to retire two coal-fired units and three-natural gas units, which will be replaced with a new natural gas unit and solar and battery storage. Beshear, a Democrat who has hesitated to embrace the hardline green energy policies favored by an increasing share of his party, is competing against Republican Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron, who has made protecting Kentucky’s coal industry a key point of his campaign, in Tuesday’s election for the state’s top executive position. (RELATED: Dem Governor Who Shut Down Churches During COVID Ordered To Pay Over $270,000 In Attorney’s Fees)

BREAKING: Beshear just allowed the closure of 2 coal fired power plants. PSC held its decision until late last night for political reasons. This is further proof there’s not a dime’s worth of difference between Beshear & Biden. Ky. regulators approve some LG&E coal unit… — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) November 7, 2023

“While I appreciate the Public Service Commission’s decision to keep open the Mercer and Carroll County plants, half measures don’t cut it for the thousands of Kentucky families who will be impacted by the concurrent closures,” Cameron said of the decisions. “The fight to protect Kentucky coal continues. To those who have been victimized by the anti-coal agenda, I am more determined than ever to fight for you.”

Apart from his campaign messaging, Cameron has defended the coal industry in his capacity as the state’s attorney general, suing to fight federal regulation that would inhibit the industry.

Kentucky has an energy-intensive state economy, and about 20% of the operational coal mines in the U.S. are located in the state, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The coal industry employed about 5,000 people in the state in 2022, a sharp decline from the more than 16,000 jobs the industry provided in 2012, according to data from Statista.

Beshear’s office and the Kentucky PSC did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.