Biden Asked Netanyahu For Three-Day Pause To Allow Hostages To Be Freed: REPORT

President Joe Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a three-day pause in the country’s war against Hamas to release more hostages, Axios first reported.

Biden confirmed the conversation on Tuesday. Following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the terrorist organization kidnapped at least 240 people, including some Americans. The United States, Israel and Qatar are reportedly discussing a proposed pause that would allow Hamas to release 10-15 hostages, Axios first reported citing two U.S. and Israeli officials.

During the pause, Hamas would verify the identities of the hostages and relay such information, the United States official told Axios. Israeli officials have estimated that Hamas is holding about 180 hostages, two Israeli officials told the outlet.

Netanyahu reportedly told Biden that he does not trust Hamas’ intentions with the three-day pause, and does not expect them to agree to release Hostages during the pause, the two U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios. The Israeli prime minister also reportedly fears that the country could lose international support if it pauses its fighting for three days, the officials told the outlet.

Biden previously called for a pause in the fighting after being confronted by a heckler who was demanding a “cease-fire.”

“I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,” Biden told the heckler who interrupted a fundraising event.

“I’m the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a cease-fire to let the prisoners out. I’m the guy that talked to Sisi to convince him to open the door,” the president continued, referring to Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (RELATED: Biden Admin’s Own Staffers Slam President For Being Too Pro-Israel In Leaked Memo)

White House national security advisor John Kirby has stressed that the United States believes that a ceasefire in the conflict would only benefit Hamas, though he added that the country does support a humanitarian pause to free hostages.