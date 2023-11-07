Biden’s ‘TikTok Army’ Is Now Pressuring Him To Oppose Israel

Left-wing activists who have collaborated with the White House are now warning President Joe Biden that his “stance” on the Israel-Hamas war could affect young voter turnout, according to a letter published Tuesday.

Gen-Z for Change, one of the authors of the letter and formerly known as TikTok for Biden, has fostered a close relationship with the White House, even being enlisted by the Biden administration to coordinate with online influencers regarding the war in Ukraine, according to Politico. They, alongside March for Our Lives and the Sunrise Movement, published a letter warning that if Biden doesn’t take a stronger stance against Israel’s “siege of Gaza” then he will likely not get the support of the youth vote in 2024, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Biden Admin’s Own Staffers Slam President For Being Too Pro-Israel In Leaked Memo)

“We write to you to issue a very stark and unmistakable warning: you and your Administration’s stance on Gaza risks millions of young voters staying home or voting third party next year,” the letter reads. “We are pleading with you to use every tool available to you to broker a ceasefire, now, and to revive the peace process.”

Gen-Z for Change has previously collaborated with Biden’s campaign and his White House to push his agenda.

The group was invited to the White House to witness the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, and at one point employed Madeline Twomey, a digital strategist for Biden’s 2020 campaign and former staffer for Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign, as a senior advisor.

Additionally, Rob Flaherty, a Biden campaign official and formerly the White House director of digital strategy, reached out to the group’s founder, Aidan Kohn-Murphy, to discuss how TikTok could be used to garner support for Biden ahead of the 2020 election, according to Politico. The organization organized an online meeting for influencers to ask Dr. Anthony Fauci questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in November 2021.

The letter states that the groups have proudly campaigned for Biden in the past and hoped to do so again in 2024, but claimed that Democratic youth “are rightfully horrified by the atrocities committed with our tax dollars, with your support, and our nation’s military backing.” The groups argue that for the sake of the president’s “own political future,” Biden should call for a ceasefire and stop enabling “war crimes through word, deed or dollars.”

“[W]e believe you are failing to hear us on this issue, and we are deeply concerned about the potential consequences,” the letter reads. “The decisions you have made thus far surrounding Gaza have made it harder for us to convince our communities to organize and get out the vote in 2024.”

9. White House interns CRINGE Tik Tok moment pic.twitter.com/1M3gekP0kB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 31, 2023

While Biden has been clear that Israel has the right to defend itself in recent weeks since the attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, some of the president’s own staff have expressed displeasure at his support of the Jewish state.

March for Our Lives also attended a White House virtual discussion on community violence prevention in February 2021 and most recently worked with several other groups to get the administration to establish the Office of Gun Violence and Prevention in September. The Sunrise Movement, a climate change activist group, worked with White House climate policy adviser Ali Zaidi ahead of the creation of the American Climate Corps, according to NBC News.

March for Our Lives, Gen-Z for Change, the Sunrise Movement and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

