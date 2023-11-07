Illegal Immigrant Who Bit Federal Border Officer Sentenced To Prison

A Honduran national was sentenced to 18 months in prison for biting a federal border officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced Tuesday.

Jesus Alexander Bardales Ramirez, 26, was running from Mexican authorities when Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers encountered him at the Eagle Pass port of entry in Texas and attempted to restrain him, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Ramirez pulled away and caused both he and the officers to fall and engage for several minutes before he was handcuffed. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Venezuelan Migrants Continue To Pour Into US Despite Biden Admin Beginning Deportation Flights)

Ramirez continued to fight the officers that were trying to put him in their car by hitting them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Once in the car, Ramirez began hitting his head against the window and biting the officer in the arm who was trying to protect him.

“This case is a reminder of the dangers and hostility our law enforcement officers at the border can face on any given day,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I’m grateful for the commitment of these CBP officers and all of our partners who bear the same risks. Know that we will not tolerate acts of violence on our federal officers, and offenders will be held accountable.”

There were 446 incidents of assault against federal border authorities in fiscal year 2023, according to CBP data.

