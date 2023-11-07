National Security

Illegal Immigrant Who Bit Federal Border Officer Sentenced To Prison

Jennie Taer Investigative Reporter
A Honduran national was sentenced to 18 months in prison for biting a federal border officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced Tuesday.

Jesus Alexander Bardales Ramirez, 26, was running from Mexican authorities when Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers encountered him at the Eagle Pass port of entry in Texas and attempted to restrain him, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Ramirez pulled away and caused both he and the officers to fall and engage for several minutes before he was handcuffed. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Venezuelan Migrants Continue To Pour Into US Despite Biden Admin Beginning Deportation Flights)

US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge, which is closed temporarily after an influx of migrants, at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas on September 17, 2021. - The mayor of Del Rio, Texas declared a state of emergency on September 17 after more than 10,000 undocumented migrants, many of them Haitians, poured into the border city in a fresh test of President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said that the migrants were crowded in an area controlled by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande river into Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramirez continued to fight the officers that were trying to put him in their car by hitting them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Once in the car, Ramirez began hitting his head against the window and biting the officer in the arm who was trying to protect him.

“This case is a reminder of the dangers and hostility our law enforcement officers at the border can face on any given day,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I’m grateful for the commitment of these CBP officers and all of our partners who bear the same risks. Know that we will not tolerate acts of violence on our federal officers, and offenders will be held accountable.”

There were 446 incidents of assault against federal border authorities in fiscal year 2023, according to CBP data.

