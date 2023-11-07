Concern Grows For Michael Strahan After Prolonged Absence From ‘Good Morning America’

Fans are growing increasingly concerned for famous TV personality Michael Strahan’s wellbeing after his long and sudden absence from “Good Morning America.”

A spokesperson from ABC released a statement saying, “Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” People reported Monday. Strahan has not been on-air with the network since Oct. 26. The former professional football star has also been absent from his seat as an analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday” for two weeks.

Nobody has yet come forward with additional information regarding the personal matter Strahan is reportedly facing. Anyone who has spoken about the matter has cited the same statement from ABC News without revealing any additional details.

Fox Sports commentator Curt Menefee addressed Strahan’s absence during Sunday’s show, saying only that he was “dealing with a personal family matter,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Making matters more concerning is the fact that Strahan, who is normally quite active on social media, has not posted on his social media accounts since Oct. 25. His last post was a promotional message for his game show, “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

There have been no reported sightings of the star, and his whereabouts at the time of writing are yet to be determined.

Co-anchor Juju Chang and Linsey Davis of “World News Tonight” have stepped in to fill Strahan’s shoes on “Good Morning America” for the time being. (RELATED: ‘Good Morning America’ Being Forced Out Of Times Square: REPORT)

It remains unclear if or when he will be returning to the program.

Fans continue to monitor social media for any updates on the star’s whereabouts.

The story continues to develop.