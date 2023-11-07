Male Player Decks Female Player In Women’s Field Hockey Game

A female Massachusetts high school field hockey player was sent to the hospital for “significant facial and dental injuries” during a state tournament game after a biological male on the opposing team hit her in the face, per The Federalist.

I think one of the most egregious takes comes from Tim Pool, who deleted his terrible tweet. But he initially tweeted, “She chose to play this game with a male, the ball hit her in the face, I ain’t even mad, she had every chance to complain if she had an issue with it.”

Is it the girl’s fault that the adults in the room allow men in women’s sports? It sounds like Pool is blaming young girls for not speaking up against men in women’s sports when they’re typically canceled for doing that. (RELATED: Even AI Knows That Transgender Activists Can’t Change Their Biological Sex)

Bad take, Tim.

