REPORT: Man Tells Cops Woman Put TV Remote In Her Purse, Stabbed Him In The Hand When He Kept Asking For It

Police charged a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man in the hand when he repeatedly asked her for the TV remote, according to a local report.

The incident happened at around midnight Tuesday in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood, WTAE reported. The victim told police he asked for the remote multiple times, but that 57-year-old Michelle Robinson kept the remote from him in her purse, according to a criminal complaint cited by the outlet.

The victim allegedly asked for the remote a third time after two unsuccessful attempts, leading Robinson to stab him in the hand with a knife, per the outlet. Robinson initially told police the victim had stabbed himself and that he’d assaulted her before later saying she’d stabbed the man, according to WTAE.

Robinson also told police she wanted to listen to music but the man wanted to watch football on TV, according to the outlet.

Man stabbed after repeatedly asking Pittsburgh woman for TV remote | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/5tVEzU7RG8 — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) November 7, 2023

Police have charged Robinson with aggravated assault, WTAE reported. (RELATED: Mom In Custody After Allegedly Stabbing Another Parent In First Day Of School Road Rage Incident)

On Oct. 16, two San Antonio, Texas, residents allegedly stabbed each other multiple times after arguing about the noise level during a Cowboys-Chargers football game, according to KSAT News. San Antonio Police said the two men were taken to separate hospitals and were expected to recover from their injuries, per the outlet.