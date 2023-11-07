‘It’s Time’: CNN’s Van Jones Says Biden Needs To Consider Retiring

CNN’s Van Jones said Tuesday that President Joe Biden needs to consider retiring following a poll from The New York Times/Siena College.

The Sunday poll found former President Donald Trump leading Biden by a substantial margin in five out of six key swing states. Biden holds a slight edge within the margin of error over Trump in Wisconsin.

Jones argued Biden is in a tough position.

“Well, right now, he’s swimming in oatmeal,” Jones said. “It’s tough, because [if] you look at the economy, the numbers are pointing in the right direction overall. He should be doing well with his base … if he were to retire right now, he’d be on Mount Rushmore in terms of what he’s been able to do–”

“So should he?” host Phil Mattingly cut in. (RELATED: ‘Stop It!’: Joe Scarborough Looks Straight Into The Camera And Tells Off The Biden Campaign)

“I would argue that it’s time for him to look at that, looking at these numbers. People say, ‘Well, you know, Obama was down.’ Joe Biden is not Obama. Obama … still had the legs, he had the charisma. Biden is not there. So, look, you’re going to watch the debate tomorrow — the debate tomorrow is really for who is going to maybe be a leader in the Republican Party in four years, or who’s going to be the vice president,” Jones continued.

“It’s important, these people are important. I am proud to see that there’s three people of color on that stage. That’s a historic moment we shouldn’t miss tomorrow night. But none of these guys are going to catch Donald Trump. So, you’re looking at Donald Trump versus Biden, and the Biden coalition is tired. It’s uninspired. And people are scared, and there’s no point pretending that’s not true or having people from the Biden camp yell at us for pointing out the truth. That’s the reality right now.”

Several pundits have questioned whether Biden should drop out of the race, with CNN’s David Axelrod saying the president needs to decide whether staying in the race is “in his best interest or the country’s.”

Director of Defending Democracy Together Bill Kristol posted on X that Biden needs to make an act of “personal sacrifice.”

“It’s time. President Biden has served our country well. I’m confident he’ll do so for the next year. But it’s time for an act of personal sacrifice and public spirit. It’s time to pass the torch to the next generation. It’s time for Biden to announce he won’t run in 2024,” Kristol wrote.