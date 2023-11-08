REPORT: ‘Tenant From Hell’ Vacates California Home After Nearly 600 Days Allegedly Living ‘Rent-Free’

A so-called “tenant from hell” on Friday left the Brentwood, California, Airbnb rental where she had allegedly resided since 2021, according to multiple reports.

Elizabeth Hirschhorn had been living “rent-free” in the guesthouse for 575 days before vacating, People reported Monday. Landlord Sascha Jovanovic initially met Hirschhorn when she rented his guesthouse through Airbnb for a six-month stay at $105 per night, according to KTLA. Hirschhorn reportedly refused to vacate the property when her lease expired, citing alleged issues with the unit’s occupancy approval and shower construction permits, per the outlet.

Despite the landlord’s attempts to bring the property up to code, Hirschhorn allegedly remained defiant, which led them to a legal battle, according to KTLA. Hirschhorn then demanded $100,000 for relocation costs, the Los Angeles Times reported in October, citing a legal settlement reviewed by the outlet. Jovanovic expressed his frustration to KTLA, calling the ordeal “extortion” and “manipulation.”

Hirschhorn did not have to pay rent because the guesthouse had not been properly licensed as a rental on Airbnb, her attorney, Colin Walshok, told the LA Times. This reportedly rendered traditional eviction methods ineffective under Los Angeles’ “Just Cause” ordinance, which mandates justifiable reasons for eviction and provides relocation assistance for tenants. Jovanovic and Hirschhorn each filed lawsuits against each other, with Jovanovic seeking damages in addition to eviction, KTLA reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Airbnb Paid Woman Millions To Keep Her Quiet After She Was Allegedly Raped In Rental)

Jovanovic’s lawyer, Sebastian Rucci, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of prejudice in the eviction case, per the outlet. While the eviction case was dismissed, Rucci said the lawsuit for damages against Hirschhorn continues in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Hirschhorn was escorted out of the property by the police, People reported, citing a statement from the landlord in a court filing.

But Hirschhorn’s lawyer, Amanda Seward, told People she disagrees. “It is patently false that the police escorted Hirschhorn off of the property,” she said. “In fact, police advised her to get a restraining order.” Seward said Hirschhorn did not intend to leave the property and that she just relocated due to the alleged harassment from Jovanovic.

“We changed the locks when Hirschhorn left. Her lawyer responded that we jumped the gun as she intended to return after leaving,” Rucci told Daily Mail. “I responded that she was not allowed back, and the burden is now on her to go to court to regain possession.”

It remains unclear whether Hirschhorn plans to come back to the house, the LA Times reported in a separate article.