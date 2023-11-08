‘What An Epic Failure’: Brian Kilmeade Has Harsh Words For Youngkin After Democrats Win Majority

“Fox & Friends” Brian Kilmeade had harsh words for Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday after Democrats won a majority in the state’s House.

Virginia Democrats took control of the state House and retained control of the state Senate despite Youngkin’s efforts to create a trifecta.

“It was a big upset for the governor there,” co-host Lawrence Jones said regarding Virginia’s election results. “Not only did he lose the House, but they were not able to flip the Senate. Let’s look at the map right here. You’ve got Democrats have 51 to the Republicans’ 47. And when you go over to the House … and then you’ve got 21 Democrats there in the Senate and then 17 Republicans in the Senate there. The big upset was one thing in particular when it comes to abortion, Republicans just weren’t able to rally.”

Jones said Republicans also failed to run on crime and that Democrats outspent Republicans and focused on early voting.

“What an epic failure by Governor Youngkin,” Kilmeade chimed in. “This [is] a huge loss for him.” (RELATED: ‘They Support Lynch Mobs’: Liberal Loses It On GOP Greeter Outside VA Polling Place)

Kilmeade said the results likely Hurt Youngkin’s 2028 prospects for president.

Youngkin helped campaign on behalf of Republicans arguing, “We have got to finish the job,” which included completing his platform priorities that were not accomplished with the Senate in Democratic control. Democrats in the state focused heavily on abortion rights.