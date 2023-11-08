‘Well, Actually’: Lester Holt Tries To Fact Check Tim Scott In Real Time, Fails

NBC’s Lester Holt tried to fact check Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott in real time during Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate but failed after Scott corrected him.

Holt asked Scott how he would help Americans manage the cost of living, and Scott said he would build the Keystone Pipeline and focus not just on being energy independent but energy dominant.

“America is the home to more energy resources than any other country on the planet. We can reduce the price of energy, we can reduce the price of food and the price of electricity if we focus on my ‘build here, don’t borrow from China’ plan that is embedded the made in America strategy creates 10 million new jobs in three different areas. One is innovation. Second is the high tech manufacturing. And the third is the energy economy. We have an opportunity as Americans to actually export the surplus energy that we create in our nation and disconnect from China and from murderous dictators and tyrants.” (RELATED: ‘CORRUPT MEDIA!’: Vivek Nukes The RNC’s Entire NBC Panel, Crowd Goes Nuts)

“Your time is up but let me just follow up, the idea of pumping gas, of turning on pipelines, that doesn’t make gas cheaper that day,” Holt said. “I’m talking about when you become president what can you do specifically to help people feel better about their situation, or be better with their situation.”



“Well actually it does, to be honest with you,” Scott shot back.

“The way that the economy works is that it works on the ability to anticipate excess supply verses the demand, when that happens, confidence drives our prices down, because we know there’s going to a greater surplus.”

Scott went on to argue that the United States has become involuntary enslaved to China for energy but that the United States needs to return to energy independence.

President Joe Biden has come under fire from several energy companies for his sweeping climate change agenda. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas administered an anonymous quarterly survey of more than 100 energy firms about their thoughts on the business environment they’re in. The main gripes amongst the respondents were Biden’s climate agenda including stringent environmental regulations, restrictive federal land use policies, a worsening financial environment for investment and concerns that the administration is underestimating the need for fossil fuels.