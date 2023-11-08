REPORT: Maryland Police Charge Former Teacher For Allegedly Performing Oral Sex On Middle Schooler

Police on Tuesday charged a former middle school teacher in Maryland for allegedly sexually abusing a young male student at the school in 2015, according to an official press release.

An unnamed man reportedly contacted the Montgomery County Police Department in October and alleged his former middle school teacher, Melissa Marie Curtis, had sexually abused him multiple times, including inappropriate touching before performing oral sex on him in a classroom, NBC4 reported, citing police documents.

Curtis was 22 years old and the boy was 14 when the abuse allegedly occurred, according to the outlet. Curtis, now 31, and the boy allegedly engaged in sex and inappropriate contact several times at multiple locations, including at the his home and a local movie theater, NBC4 reported. (RELATED: High School Teacher Accused Of Offering $140 For Sex Act With Minor)

A former teacher has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual offenses for engaging in sexual acts with a minor. The victim alleges that he had engaged in sexual acts with 31-year-old Melissa Marie Curtis when he was a minor.#MCPD #MCPNews https://t.co/fj47AOD75j pic.twitter.com/saPwhp7ccO — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 7, 2023

The man also alleged Curtis gave him alcohol and marijuana before persuading him to perform sex acts on her, according to docs cited by the outlet.

The local Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) initiated an investigation into the man’s allegations Oct. 5, according to a police press release. Police obtained a warrant for Curtis’ arrest Oct. 31, and she turned herself in Tuesday.

Curtis, who taught for about two years in Montgomery County and also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School, reportedly faces a total of 15 charges, including sexually abusing a minor and multiple third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, according to the press release.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools told FOX5 that Curtis’ last year working in the district was 2017.

Police suspect there might be more alleged victims and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 240-773-5400, according to the press release.

Curtis is expected to have the terms of her confinement reviewed before a judge Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.