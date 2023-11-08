Popular Health Curriculum Reportedly Creates ‘Condom Hunt’ Lesson

A health curriculum used in schools nationwide created a new lesson that sends students on a “condom hunt” as an assignment, according to documents obtained by Libs of TikTok.

“Your assignment is to research the availability of condoms from a local store or other resource,” the directions of the reported assignment read. Students were asked to describe the condoms they find at their local convenience store.

This is not helpful to kids’ understanding of sex education. Kids aren’t stupid. They know where they can get condoms. Most of them can get condoms sent to their dorms via Amazon once they’re in college. This is a pointless exercise perverts designed.

