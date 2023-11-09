‘A Backseat Driver And Nanny’: Thomas Massie Speaks Out On ‘Kill Switch’ Provision That Could ‘Disable’ Vehicles

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said Thursday that a “kill switch” provision from the 2021 infrastructure law would be “a backseat driver” for Americans.

Massie’s amendment to kill the provision was defeated the House of Representatives Tuesday by a 229-201 vote. The provision was included as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. (RELATED: ‘That’s Chilling To Me’: Dem Senator Asked Officials About Censorship Tools To Prevent Bank Runs, GOP Rep Says)

“People said I’m a conspiracy theorist for saying this is in the legislation, but I actually had to read the Democrats, the bill that they passed two years ago,” Massie told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “They passed this in 2021 as part of a 1,039-page bill to require that your car can monitor your driving performance. And if it thinks you are not driving well, it could disable your vehicle.”

WATCH:



“Imagine you are a mom with kids in the car and you swerve for a deer and you pulled over for emergency vehicle to go by and you have only got one swerve left,” Massie continued. “Before it shuts you down and takes you to the side of the road. My question is, how do you appeal your conviction when you are sitting at the side of the road with a car that won’t run, who knows where, stranded?”

Massie took issue with a characterization of the provision from Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan.

“This isn’t a breathalyzer, 31 states already have ignition interlock devices where if you have been convicted of a DUI, you have to blow through that in order to start your car,” Massie said. “That’s not what this is. This bill also has the ability, it says, car manufacturers need to somehow passively monitor the air in the car to see if you have been drinking. The problem with that is what if you are the designated driver and you are trying to get somebody home who has had too much to drink? There is so many ways this could go wrong. It’s basically a backseat driver and nanny.”

Massie noted that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of the most liberal members in the House, voted to remove the provision.

