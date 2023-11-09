Gunman Allegedly Shoots Veteran Spanish Conservative Politician In The Face In Broad Daylight

A gunman allegedly shot Alejandro Vidal-Quadras, a veteran Spanish politician, in the face on a busy street Thursday in central Madrid, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The incident reportedly occurred near Vidal-Quadras’ home at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time. He was conscious when emergency services transported him to Gregorio Marañón hospital. Details regarding the motive for the attack remain undisclosed. The assailant may have escaped on a motorcycle while wearing a black helmet, The AP reported, citing Spanish sources.

The hospital reported the 78-year-old suffered a fractured jawbone from the gunshot and is scheduled for surgery. He is currently in stable condition, the outlet noted.

🇪🇸 #Spanish politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras was shot in #Madrid on Tuesday afternoon. The veteran right-wing politician was shot in the face, and is in a #critical but stable condition. FRANCE24’s Sarah Morris brings us the details. pic.twitter.com/w1Kk1MtJWI — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 9, 2023

“Thank God it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger,” Vox President Santiago Abascal said, per The AP. (RELATED: Ecuador Sees Second Politician Gunned Down In Less Than A Week, Third Overall)

Vidal-Quadras is a prominent figure in Spanish politics. He held a senior position in the conservative Popular Party and served as a Member of the European Parliament. After parting ways with the Popular Party, he co-founded the Vox party but left following an unsuccessful bid for a European legislative seat in 2014, according to The AP.

As the police investigation into the shooting continues, no arrests have been made as of Thursday. Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also conveyed their support on social media, The AP noted.

Though retired from active politics, Vidal-Quadras has been a visible figure in the media as a commentator and writer.