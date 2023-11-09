The Internet’s Most Insufferable Feminist Blog Is Finally Shutting Down

Perhaps the most insufferable feminist blog, Jezebel, is shutting down.

The decision to shut the blog down comes after G/O Media failed to find a buyer, according to Washington Post media reporter Will Sommer.

“As of this week we are making the very, very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel. Few decisions over the course of my career have been as excruciating, and I want to make clear this is in NO WAY a reflection on the Jezebel editorial team,” CEO of G/O media Jim Spanfeller said in a statement. “Their urgent, breakthrough coverage of reproductive rights in this post-Roe era, as well as other key issues core to modern women, affirmed the brand’s storied legacy as the website that changed women’s media forever.”

Media news: G/O Media is shutting down Jezebel after failing to find a buyer.

“Unfortunately, our business model and the audiences we serve across our network did not align with Jezebel’s,” Spanfeller continued. “Despite every effort, we could not find Jez a new home. I haven’t given up on Jezebel. Media is nothing if not resilient. So are its practitioners. I will keep you apprised if circumstances change.” (RELATED: ‘Absolutely Furious’: WaPo Staff Reacts To Newsroom Layoffs)

Some of the most irksome headlines and content produced by the blog include “Aimee Hart Wants You To Know That Video Games Wouldn’t Exist Without Queer People,” “Can I Say I Told You So To A Friend Who Got Covid?“, “Dear F*ck Up: Can I Call My Ex-Friend A Whore And Still Be A Feminist?”