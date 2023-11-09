Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting, Killing College Student Was Previously Released From Jail For Mental Incompetence: REPORT

A Tennessee college student was struck by a stray bullet near Belmont University and succumbed to her injuries Wednesday, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed.

New Jersey native Jillian Ludwig, 18, was shot in the head while walking in a park at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing law enforcement. Surveillance footage led to the arrest of 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, who police say fired at a nearby car and hit Ludwig, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

Taylor’s criminal record includes 2021 assault charges for shooting at a woman’s car with her children inside, AP reported. He was previously deemed incompetent to stand trial due to severe intellectual disabilities, according to the outlet. As a result, a judge dismissed his charges earlier in 2023, leading to Taylor’s release as he did not meet the criteria for involuntary mental health commitment, per AP.

BREAKING: Shaquille Taylor, 29, is being charged with agg assault & evidence tampering for Tue afternoon’s shooting of Belmont Univ student Jillian Ludwig, 18. Taylor was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track in a park across the street. pic.twitter.com/ZkoB7clySc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 8, 2023

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has cited the case as an example of the difficulty in committing individuals involuntarily under Tennessee law, urging legislative reform. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Proposes Bringing Back ‘Mental Health Institutions’ To Fight Crime)

“Under Tennessee law, for a person to be involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, at least two doctors must have executed certificates that the person is suffering from a severe mental illness or developmental disability that causes the person to be a substantial risk of serious harm to himself or others. The doctors must also find that there are no other less restrictive measures than commitment,” Funk wrote in a statement shared on social media.

Sadly, Jillian Ludwig passed away during the night. We are in discussion with the District Attorney’s Office concerning modified charges against Shaquille Taylor. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 9, 2023

“This nearly impossible standard impacts public safety. The law must be altered to accurately balance individual needs with public safety,” he added.

Belmont University President Greg Jones mourned Ludwig’s loss, noting her passion for music. Ludwig had been studying music business and was known for her bass playing and running, per AP.