Famous ’90s Star Kel Mitchell Provides Health Update After Mysterious Medical Episode

Famous actor and comedian Kel Mitchell provided a critical health update Thursday after he was admitted to a Los Angeles-area hospital Tuesday night.

Mitchell was rushed to the emergency room and was conscious and alert when he was admitted, according to TMZ. The cause of his illness or ailments has not been disclosed. The star posted a note of thanks as part of his update on social media Thursday.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. The scare was real, but so was the support,” Mitchell wrote to his Instagram page.

“With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family,” he continued.

Mitchell went on to show his appreciation for those who showed concern for him during his health crisis.

“Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you,” he wrote.

The star did not disclose the cause of his hospital stay, nor did he provide specific medical updates to fans.

Mitchell’s social media pages have continuously been updated with general information about his upcoming projects during his time in the hospital.

Promotional material for Mitchell’s work on “Hollywood Squares” and his upcoming movie “Good Burger 2” were posted prior to his health update. It remains unclear whether Mitchell has been posting on his own, or if one of the representatives from his camp has been pushing content out during the star’s hospitalization.(RELATED: Concern Grows For Reality Show Winner Sedated In Hospital With Unidentified Illness)

Mitchell is best known for his work on “Good Burger” and “Kenan & Kel.” He first got his start on the Nickelodeon series “All That” in the 90s.