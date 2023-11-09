Republicans Propose Amendments To Subpoena Left-Wing Court Packing Group, Justice Sotomayor’s Staff

Senate Judiciary Republicans proposed measures Thursday to subpoena individuals associated with a left-wing group that advocates for court packing and reform and a Democratic-linked consulting firm, as well as members of Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s staff, according to reports.

The proposals came as amendments to Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin’s motion to subpoena billionaire Harlan Crow and conservative activist Leonard Leo as the next step in Democrats’ Supreme Court ethics probe, which was scheduled for a vote Thursday that did not take place because Durbin abruptly ended the meeting. Republicans opposed Durbin’s motion as an effort to “delegitimize” the Supreme Court and filed numerous amendments in response.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn proposed issuing a subpoena to Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s staff regarding speaking engagements intended to sell the justice’s books. Sotomayor’s staff assisted in arranging speaking engagements and pressured hosts to purchase her books, such as her children’s book “Just Ask!,” The Associated Press reported in July. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Fight You Wanted’: Lindsey Graham, GOP Sens Threaten Counter-Subpoenas Over Clarence Thomas Ethics Probe)

LIVE: I’m at the Senate Judiciary Committee @SenJudiciaryGOP hearing this morning for a high profile vote on subpoenaing Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow as part of a Supreme Court ethics investigation. Protesters are here, too. Follow me for live coverage for The @DailyCaller NF. pic.twitter.com/YW59nPxeJa — Arjun Singh (@arjunswritings) November 9, 2023



Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley likewise introduced an amendment to subpoena Democrat-linked consultant firm Arabella Advisors, which provides its services to a network of left-wing dark money organizations, and its founder Eric Kessler, as well as court packing advocate Demand Justice and two individuals affiliated with the group.

“You’re gonna have a complete shit show,” Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told Democratic members of the committee just before Blackburn spoke on multiple proposed amendments. “But if that’s what you want, that’s what you’re gonna get.”

Durbin reportedly adjourned the meeting before voting on the subpoenas for Crow and Leo because of the amendments filed by Republicans.

“It wasn’t on the merits, the question of the subpoenas I think the Democrats are still united,” Durbin said, according to NBC News reporter Frank Thorp V. “But we had 88 amendments filed last night, and we started going through the amendments and lining up the votes, we just didn’t have time.”

Durbin said in a statement that the markup hearing was unable to be completed “due to scheduling issues.”

“We will continue our efforts to authorize subpoenas in the near future,” Durbin said. “The highest court in the land cannot have the lowest ethical standards.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.